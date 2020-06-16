1533 Twin Tides Place

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This 4 bedroom, 4 bath 3,447 sq ft home with spacious open living space has fabulous water views and is close to the Seabridge Shopping center with boating, dining, and shopping. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has large walk in closet and en suite bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Cozy up to the fireplace in the family room while you enjoy Channel Islands living at its finest! Kathy Kinnear, Broker, KR Realtors #01359079, 805-218-9731