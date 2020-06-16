All apartments in Oxnard
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:27 AM

1533 Twin Tides Place

1533 Twin Tides Place · (805) 218-9731
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1533 Twin Tides Place, Oxnard, CA 93035
Channel Islands

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3447 sqft

Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 4 bath 3,447 sq ft home with spacious open living space has fabulous water views and is close to the Seabridge Shopping center with boating, dining, and shopping. The kitchen has granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Master suite has large walk in closet and en suite bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Cozy up to the fireplace in the family room while you enjoy Channel Islands living at its finest! Kathy Kinnear, Broker, KR Realtors #01359079, 805-218-9731

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1533 Twin Tides Place have any available units?
1533 Twin Tides Place has a unit available for $5,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oxnard, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oxnard Rent Report.
What amenities does 1533 Twin Tides Place have?
Some of 1533 Twin Tides Place's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1533 Twin Tides Place currently offering any rent specials?
1533 Twin Tides Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1533 Twin Tides Place pet-friendly?
No, 1533 Twin Tides Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oxnard.
Does 1533 Twin Tides Place offer parking?
Yes, 1533 Twin Tides Place does offer parking.
Does 1533 Twin Tides Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1533 Twin Tides Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1533 Twin Tides Place have a pool?
No, 1533 Twin Tides Place does not have a pool.
Does 1533 Twin Tides Place have accessible units?
No, 1533 Twin Tides Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1533 Twin Tides Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1533 Twin Tides Place does not have units with dishwashers.
