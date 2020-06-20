Amenities

1015 Mandalay Beach Road - 1 Available 09/01/20 Easy Summer Living



Enjoy waking up to panoramic ocean, island and mountain views on Southern California’s spectacular coastline. This impressive, generously proportioned seaside house directly on a sandy beach boasts 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and over 2,000 square feet of living space with floor-to-ceiling windows and ample outdoor space—plenty of room for relaxing, unwinding and making everlasting memories.



Included in your stay are a multitude of amenities, including a fireplace, two large decks with sofas, 8 TVs, two wet bars and two microwaves. The first floor includes a stylish, fully stocked kitchen perfect for entertaining. The main living area welcomes with comfy seating and a HD smart TV. Just outside the sliding glass door is one private deck, featuring a gas BBQ and cushioned wicker seating, the ideal place for soaking in the sun or watching dolphins pass by with a refreshing beverage.



Upstairs is another spacious lounge area with a perfect view of the Channel Islands that includes a vintage entertainment bar equipped with a 65” HD smart TV.



Great for a beach getaway or holiday retreat, this home is the idyllic space to enjoy countless hours at the beach, the local cuisine and the endless attractions Southern California has to offer.



Sleeps 11: 1 Queen master suite bedroom with ocean views and en-suite bathroom; 2 Queen bedrooms; 1 bedroom with 2 singles bunk bed set; 1 bedroom with 2 single/twin beds; and 1 bedroom with 1 full size bed.



***No A/C but great breezes when windows are open.



***Please note strict lease requirements forbids parties or large groups of any kind (birthday parties, weddings, receptions, graduation parties, family reunions, etc.). Quiet hours enforced between the hours of 10:00 pm and 8:00 am.



***Non-Smoking Home.



***Check-in at 3:00 pm and check-out at 10:00 am.



***Sorry, no pets.



