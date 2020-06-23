All apartments in Orange
824 S Laurinda Lane
Last updated May 5 2020 at 3:54 AM

824 S Laurinda Lane

824 South Laurinda Lane · No Longer Available
Location

824 South Laurinda Lane, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
EXECUTIVE RESIDENCE! Jaci Woods 724-833-4746 for appointment to see. The front grassy manicured courtyard welcomes guests into the front entry. One lever, this convenient home has NO STEPS inside. Off the foyer is a private family room w/crackling fireplace/can also be a very large dining room w/view to huge back yard, bringing in loads of light for the family & friends who gather to celebrate. Newer dual-glazed windows throughout. The lovely great room features lots of windows/sliders, recessed lighting, a charming pot-bellied stove; it also holds a dining table w/seating for 8, lots of natural light, wood-like laminate flooring. Open to the family room and dining room is the kitchen w/newer cabinets, quartz counters, custom back splash to upper cabinets, gas stove, custom range hood, modern lighting, large island for baking, plenty of storage, has lots of seating for family/guest visiting while the cooks prepare a feast! Adjacent the island is a back-bar for the coffee station, beverages - all so ultra convenient! Every inch has been upgraded, remodeled w/beautiful designer finishes, to very high standards! This home lives large, includes everyone in the house, yet has space for privacy - 4 bedrooms - the bright master has plantation shutters, lighted ceiling fan, mirrored wardrobe doors! Bathrooms feature custom upgraded cabinetry, quartz counters, custom shower door in master, lots of storage, VERY EASY CARE HOME! Huge yard 8700 sf/very private- entertainers delight!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 824 S Laurinda Lane have any available units?
824 S Laurinda Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 824 S Laurinda Lane have?
Some of 824 S Laurinda Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 824 S Laurinda Lane currently offering any rent specials?
824 S Laurinda Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 824 S Laurinda Lane pet-friendly?
No, 824 S Laurinda Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 824 S Laurinda Lane offer parking?
Yes, 824 S Laurinda Lane does offer parking.
Does 824 S Laurinda Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 824 S Laurinda Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 824 S Laurinda Lane have a pool?
No, 824 S Laurinda Lane does not have a pool.
Does 824 S Laurinda Lane have accessible units?
No, 824 S Laurinda Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 824 S Laurinda Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 824 S Laurinda Lane has units with dishwashers.
