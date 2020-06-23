824 S Laurinda Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

EXECUTIVE RESIDENCE! Jaci Woods 724-833-4746 for appointment to see. The front grassy manicured courtyard welcomes guests into the front entry. One lever, this convenient home has NO STEPS inside. Off the foyer is a private family room w/crackling fireplace/can also be a very large dining room w/view to huge back yard, bringing in loads of light for the family & friends who gather to celebrate. Newer dual-glazed windows throughout. The lovely great room features lots of windows/sliders, recessed lighting, a charming pot-bellied stove; it also holds a dining table w/seating for 8, lots of natural light, wood-like laminate flooring. Open to the family room and dining room is the kitchen w/newer cabinets, quartz counters, custom back splash to upper cabinets, gas stove, custom range hood, modern lighting, large island for baking, plenty of storage, has lots of seating for family/guest visiting while the cooks prepare a feast! Adjacent the island is a back-bar for the coffee station, beverages - all so ultra convenient! Every inch has been upgraded, remodeled w/beautiful designer finishes, to very high standards! This home lives large, includes everyone in the house, yet has space for privacy - 4 bedrooms - the bright master has plantation shutters, lighted ceiling fan, mirrored wardrobe doors! Bathrooms feature custom upgraded cabinetry, quartz counters, custom shower door in master, lots of storage, VERY EASY CARE HOME! Huge yard 8700 sf/very private- entertainers delight!