8234 E Loftwood Lane

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool hot tub

THIS IS A MUST SEE - LOCATION - LOCATION - LOCATION! This beautiful detached (no common walls) residence is located in the desirable CASITA community in Serrano Heights built by Centex. Sparkling two-level courtyard style house. Four bedrooms (one bedroom down) + Loft & Three baths. Master bedroom w/ master bath, jacuzzi tub and large walk-in closet. Upgraded tub & shower "RAIN" enclosures, spacious family Room w/ fireplace, separate formal living and dining room, breakfast nook and breakfast counter bar, upgraded 'Cognac' maple cabinets, gourmet open kitchen with full splash granite slab and center island. All stainless steel kitchen appliances. All maple with wrought iron staircase balusters. Interior of this wonderful property is newly painted. This great neighborhood offers residents a spacious gated pool, relaxing spa, clubhouse, close proximity to beautiful parks and walking distance to Anaheim Hills elementary school.