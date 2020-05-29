All apartments in Orange
8234 E Loftwood Lane
Last updated September 2 2019 at 2:47 AM

8234 E Loftwood Lane

8234 E Loftwood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

8234 E Loftwood Ln, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
hot tub
THIS IS A MUST SEE - LOCATION - LOCATION - LOCATION! This beautiful detached (no common walls) residence is located in the desirable CASITA community in Serrano Heights built by Centex. Sparkling two-level courtyard style house. Four bedrooms (one bedroom down) + Loft & Three baths. Master bedroom w/ master bath, jacuzzi tub and large walk-in closet. Upgraded tub & shower "RAIN" enclosures, spacious family Room w/ fireplace, separate formal living and dining room, breakfast nook and breakfast counter bar, upgraded 'Cognac' maple cabinets, gourmet open kitchen with full splash granite slab and center island. All stainless steel kitchen appliances. All maple with wrought iron staircase balusters. Interior of this wonderful property is newly painted. This great neighborhood offers residents a spacious gated pool, relaxing spa, clubhouse, close proximity to beautiful parks and walking distance to Anaheim Hills elementary school.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8234 E Loftwood Lane have any available units?
8234 E Loftwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 8234 E Loftwood Lane have?
Some of 8234 E Loftwood Lane's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8234 E Loftwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8234 E Loftwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8234 E Loftwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8234 E Loftwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 8234 E Loftwood Lane offer parking?
No, 8234 E Loftwood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8234 E Loftwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8234 E Loftwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8234 E Loftwood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8234 E Loftwood Lane has a pool.
Does 8234 E Loftwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 8234 E Loftwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8234 E Loftwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8234 E Loftwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
