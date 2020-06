Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Located in Old Towne Orange, this custom built home is the first time on the market for rent. 8 Sided Bedrooms-thats right, its unique architecture features bedroom with 8 sided walls and an elevated ceiling. Master bedroom features a large new custom bathroom with a Walk-in closet. Updated kitchen, newer updating throughout. Large rear yard for entertaining with a brick firepit. Large two car garage. Central Air as well!