Last updated May 23 2020 at 9:44 AM

801 N Waverly St

801 North Waverly Street · No Longer Available
Location

801 North Waverly Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Welcome to 801 N Waverly St, a beautifully remodeled single story home located in the heart of Orange. This bright and inviting floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The spacious living room features a cozy fireplace and is illuminated by natural light flowing through the large windows and skylight. The newly remodeled kitchen is designed with quartz counters, new stainless steel appliances, plenty of self-closing cabinets and drawers for storage, and opens to the dining area. The bedrooms feature laminate flooring, recessed lighting, and great closet space. Additional features include newer roof, newer dual pane windows, newer sprinkler system, covered back patio, open backyard with a shed, and a 2-car direct access garage with recessed lighting. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping centers, freeways, and schools including Chapman University. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included in the rent. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 N Waverly St have any available units?
801 N Waverly St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 N Waverly St have?
Some of 801 N Waverly St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 N Waverly St currently offering any rent specials?
801 N Waverly St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 N Waverly St pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 N Waverly St is pet friendly.
Does 801 N Waverly St offer parking?
Yes, 801 N Waverly St offers parking.
Does 801 N Waverly St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 801 N Waverly St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 N Waverly St have a pool?
No, 801 N Waverly St does not have a pool.
Does 801 N Waverly St have accessible units?
No, 801 N Waverly St does not have accessible units.
Does 801 N Waverly St have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 N Waverly St does not have units with dishwashers.

