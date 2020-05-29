Amenities

Welcome to 801 N Waverly St, a beautifully remodeled single story home located in the heart of Orange. This bright and inviting floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The spacious living room features a cozy fireplace and is illuminated by natural light flowing through the large windows and skylight. The newly remodeled kitchen is designed with quartz counters, new stainless steel appliances, plenty of self-closing cabinets and drawers for storage, and opens to the dining area. The bedrooms feature laminate flooring, recessed lighting, and great closet space. Additional features include newer roof, newer dual pane windows, newer sprinkler system, covered back patio, open backyard with a shed, and a 2-car direct access garage with recessed lighting. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping centers, freeways, and schools including Chapman University. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included in the rent. A must see!



