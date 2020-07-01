7843 E Teal Lane

Amenities
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits in the heart of Santiago Hills. There is approx 2000 sq ft of living space painted in neutral colors & beautiful new wood laminate flooring has been added to the entire upstairs! The upgraded kitchen has granite counters & porcelain tile floors & opens to the family room with a slate fireplace, recessed lighting & built in shelving for your media components. The living & dining rooms have vaulted ceilings & abundant natural light that pours in through the windows. The guest bath is off the family room & there is a separate laundry room for convenience. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms; a master suite with customized walk in closet, a bath with dual vanity & separate tub & shower. The 3 secondary bedrooms all have wardrobe closets with built-ins & the secondary bath has a dual vanity & shower over tub. There are dual pane, energy efficient windows throughout & all bathrooms have been updated with granite counters. The attached 2 car garage has direct access & added storage. The fourth bedroom is unique in that it is open to the master and would make a great nursery, office, gym, library or hobby room. Santiago Hills is surrounded by beautiful parks, walking paths and horse trails, a wonderful choice of neighborhood restaurants & is in walking distance to award winning Chapman Hills elementary school & Rancho Santiago community college.