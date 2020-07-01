All apartments in Orange
Last updated May 21 2020 at 4:20 PM

7843 E Teal Lane

7843 East Teal Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7843 East Teal Lane, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits in the heart of Santiago Hills. There is approx 2000 sq ft of living space painted in neutral colors & beautiful new wood laminate flooring has been added to the entire upstairs! The upgraded kitchen has granite counters & porcelain tile floors & opens to the family room with a slate fireplace, recessed lighting & built in shelving for your media components. The living & dining rooms have vaulted ceilings & abundant natural light that pours in through the windows. The guest bath is off the family room & there is a separate laundry room for convenience. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms; a master suite with customized walk in closet, a bath with dual vanity & separate tub & shower. The 3 secondary bedrooms all have wardrobe closets with built-ins & the secondary bath has a dual vanity & shower over tub. There are dual pane, energy efficient windows throughout & all bathrooms have been updated with granite counters. The attached 2 car garage has direct access & added storage. The fourth bedroom is unique in that it is open to the master and would make a great nursery, office, gym, library or hobby room. Santiago Hills is surrounded by beautiful parks, walking paths and horse trails, a wonderful choice of neighborhood restaurants & is in walking distance to award winning Chapman Hills elementary school & Rancho Santiago community college.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7843 E Teal Lane have any available units?
7843 E Teal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 7843 E Teal Lane have?
Some of 7843 E Teal Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7843 E Teal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7843 E Teal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7843 E Teal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7843 E Teal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 7843 E Teal Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7843 E Teal Lane offers parking.
Does 7843 E Teal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7843 E Teal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7843 E Teal Lane have a pool?
No, 7843 E Teal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7843 E Teal Lane have accessible units?
No, 7843 E Teal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7843 E Teal Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7843 E Teal Lane has units with dishwashers.

