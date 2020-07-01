7843 E Teal Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home sits in the heart of Santiago Hills. There is approx 2000 sq ft of living space painted in neutral colors & beautiful new wood laminate flooring has been added to the entire upstairs! The upgraded kitchen has granite counters & porcelain tile floors & opens to the family room with a slate fireplace, recessed lighting & built in shelving for your media components. The living & dining rooms have vaulted ceilings & abundant natural light that pours in through the windows. The guest bath is off the family room & there is a separate laundry room for convenience. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms; a master suite with customized walk in closet, a bath with dual vanity & separate tub & shower. The 3 secondary bedrooms all have wardrobe closets with built-ins & the secondary bath has a dual vanity & shower over tub. There are dual pane, energy efficient windows throughout & all bathrooms have been updated with granite counters. The attached 2 car garage has direct access & added storage. The fourth bedroom is unique in that it is open to the master and would make a great nursery, office, gym, library or hobby room. Santiago Hills is surrounded by beautiful parks, walking paths and horse trails, a wonderful choice of neighborhood restaurants & is in walking distance to award winning Chapman Hills elementary school & Rancho Santiago community college.