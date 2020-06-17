7736 E Teal Lane

Amenities

Welcome to 7736 Teal Lane. This beautiful home is located in the desirable neighborhood of Santiago Hills. You will find the 3 bedroom home provides plenty of privacy and is nestled in a cul-de-sac. This home provides high ceilings, natural light, and plenty of room for a growing family. The spacious master bedroom has access to a private patio, an ensuite with both a shower, bathtub, and his and her sinks. Both spare bedrooms both share a full bath that is located in the hallway. This gorgeous home offers a great school district, steps away from Santiago College, Shopping Centers, Santiago Hills Park, and outdoor trails.