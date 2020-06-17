All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 7736 E Teal Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
7736 E Teal Lane
Last updated April 3 2019 at 5:35 PM

7736 E Teal Lane

7736 East Teal Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7736 East Teal Lane, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome to 7736 Teal Lane. This beautiful home is located in the desirable neighborhood of Santiago Hills. You will find the 3 bedroom home provides plenty of privacy and is nestled in a cul-de-sac. This home provides high ceilings, natural light, and plenty of room for a growing family. The spacious master bedroom has access to a private patio, an ensuite with both a shower, bathtub, and his and her sinks. Both spare bedrooms both share a full bath that is located in the hallway. This gorgeous home offers a great school district, steps away from Santiago College, Shopping Centers, Santiago Hills Park, and outdoor trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7736 E Teal Lane have any available units?
7736 E Teal Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 7736 E Teal Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7736 E Teal Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7736 E Teal Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7736 E Teal Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 7736 E Teal Lane offer parking?
No, 7736 E Teal Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7736 E Teal Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7736 E Teal Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7736 E Teal Lane have a pool?
No, 7736 E Teal Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7736 E Teal Lane have accessible units?
No, 7736 E Teal Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7736 E Teal Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7736 E Teal Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7736 E Teal Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7736 E Teal Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles