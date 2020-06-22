749 W Fletcher Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court carport parking pool bbq/grill guest parking

Beautiful kitchen, Quartz counters, decorator sink, new flooring, baseboards, and paint in this bright and open floor plan. Enjoy a spacious living room w/fireplace, 2 master bedrooms, indoor gas/electric laundry, large kitchen with plenty of cupboards and counter space. The kitchen opens to the dining room which opens to the living room. Nice patio off the living room for BBQ, watching fireworks and entertaining. Association has a private BBQ area adjacent to the pool, 2 jacuzzies, a baby pool, and a basketball court. Close to the Orange Circle, shopping, parks, bike trails, and more! Minutes from the Honda Center, Angel Stadium, and lots of activities. Easy access to 55, 91, 57 FWY's. Assigned parking for the condo is carport #8 at the end and open space parking #8. Fletcher units also have visitor parking and plenty of street parking.