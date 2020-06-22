All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:21 AM

749 W Fletcher Avenue

749 West Fletcher Avenue · (949) 542-8251
Location

749 West Fletcher Avenue, Orange, CA 92865

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$2,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
Beautiful kitchen, Quartz counters, decorator sink, new flooring, baseboards, and paint in this bright and open floor plan. Enjoy a spacious living room w/fireplace, 2 master bedrooms, indoor gas/electric laundry, large kitchen with plenty of cupboards and counter space. The kitchen opens to the dining room which opens to the living room. Nice patio off the living room for BBQ, watching fireworks and entertaining. Association has a private BBQ area adjacent to the pool, 2 jacuzzies, a baby pool, and a basketball court. Close to the Orange Circle, shopping, parks, bike trails, and more! Minutes from the Honda Center, Angel Stadium, and lots of activities. Easy access to 55, 91, 57 FWY's. Assigned parking for the condo is carport #8 at the end and open space parking #8. Fletcher units also have visitor parking and plenty of street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 W Fletcher Avenue have any available units?
749 W Fletcher Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 749 W Fletcher Avenue have?
Some of 749 W Fletcher Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 749 W Fletcher Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
749 W Fletcher Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 W Fletcher Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 749 W Fletcher Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 749 W Fletcher Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 749 W Fletcher Avenue does offer parking.
Does 749 W Fletcher Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 W Fletcher Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 W Fletcher Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 749 W Fletcher Avenue has a pool.
Does 749 W Fletcher Avenue have accessible units?
No, 749 W Fletcher Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 749 W Fletcher Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 749 W Fletcher Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
