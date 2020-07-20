700 W. Walnut Ave. #4

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed garage hot tub pet friendly dogs allowed

Very Clean Spacious Upstairs End Unit 2BR 1BA Condo - Upstairs end unit 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with private balcony located in the Walnut And Batavia HOA. Freshly painted with two tone paint and vinyl flooring throughout except bedrooms. Both bedrooms have new carpet and mirrored closet doors. Bathroom with shower/tub combo. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space and eating area. Washer and dryer hook-ups inside laundry room. Single-car detached garage and 1 assigned parking space included. Association pool and spa. Convenient to Old Towne Orange Circle shopping and restaurants.Tenant pays all utilities. Will consider a cat with additional deposit.



-Rent $1895

-Deposit $2000

-Will consider a cat w/ additional deposit



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4782561)