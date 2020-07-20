All apartments in Orange
Last updated March 29 2019 at 10:35 AM

700 W. Walnut Ave. #4

700 W Walnut Ave · No Longer Available
Location

700 W Walnut Ave, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Very Clean Spacious Upstairs End Unit 2BR 1BA Condo - Upstairs end unit 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo with private balcony located in the Walnut And Batavia HOA. Freshly painted with two tone paint and vinyl flooring throughout except bedrooms. Both bedrooms have new carpet and mirrored closet doors. Bathroom with shower/tub combo. Kitchen features plenty of cabinet and counter space and eating area. Washer and dryer hook-ups inside laundry room. Single-car detached garage and 1 assigned parking space included. Association pool and spa. Convenient to Old Towne Orange Circle shopping and restaurants.Tenant pays all utilities. Will consider a cat with additional deposit.

-Rent $1895
-Deposit $2000
-Will consider a cat w/ additional deposit

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4782561)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 W. Walnut Ave. #4 have any available units?
700 W. Walnut Ave. #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 W. Walnut Ave. #4 have?
Some of 700 W. Walnut Ave. #4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 W. Walnut Ave. #4 currently offering any rent specials?
700 W. Walnut Ave. #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 W. Walnut Ave. #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 W. Walnut Ave. #4 is pet friendly.
Does 700 W. Walnut Ave. #4 offer parking?
Yes, 700 W. Walnut Ave. #4 offers parking.
Does 700 W. Walnut Ave. #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 W. Walnut Ave. #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 W. Walnut Ave. #4 have a pool?
Yes, 700 W. Walnut Ave. #4 has a pool.
Does 700 W. Walnut Ave. #4 have accessible units?
No, 700 W. Walnut Ave. #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 W. Walnut Ave. #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 700 W. Walnut Ave. #4 does not have units with dishwashers.
