All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 700 E Lake Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
700 E Lake Dr
Last updated February 25 2020 at 1:45 AM

700 E Lake Dr

700 East Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

700 East Lake Drive, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Parklike setting in the tree branches with views of the ponds and wildlife. Make this condo your next home. Climb stairs to 2nd story and enter a nicely maintained living space all on one floor with a loft above. New carpet through-out bedroom and loft, white tile and wood-like floors in living room, dining room. The bike path/ walking trail to downtown Orange and Hart Park and/or a quick ride to Chapman University makes this central location ideal to enjoy California outdoors.
The kitchen has gas range, fridge, dishwasher, Double SS sinks and pantry as well as washer and dryer included just steps away. Nice sized master bedroom overlooks the ponds and outdoor sitting area and includes duel mirrored closets. Lovely airy loft above adds more living space storage and lots of light. One car garage and one designated parking spot as well as ample guest parking are close by.
Quick assess to 22, 5 and 55 freeways and SA airport and plenty of shopping and eating options complete the picture. Homeowners give this condominium very high marks for livability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 E Lake Dr have any available units?
700 E Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 E Lake Dr have?
Some of 700 E Lake Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 E Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
700 E Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 E Lake Dr pet-friendly?
No, 700 E Lake Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 700 E Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 700 E Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 700 E Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 E Lake Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 E Lake Dr have a pool?
No, 700 E Lake Dr does not have a pool.
Does 700 E Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 700 E Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 700 E Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 E Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles