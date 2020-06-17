All apartments in Orange
6614 E Laguna Court
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

6614 E Laguna Court

6614 Laguna Court · (714) 784-7497
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6614 Laguna Court, Orange, CA 92867

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3211 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful, tastefully upgraded home is located on a cul de sac in the highly desirable Serrano Heights community. The home features custom laminate wood flooring, designer carpet, high end chandeliers and light fixtures throughout, crown moldings, designer paint, custom window coverings and so much more. Opens to the Familyroom is the spectacular kitchen showcasing marble counters and backsplash, huge island illuminated with pendant lighting, stainless appliances including a Dacor range, custom cabinetry, and tranquil breakfast nook with built in buffet and wine fridge. Impressive formal entry with sweeping staircase welcomes you into the approximately 3,200 SF floor plan with 4 bedrooms including a main floor bedroom, two large upstairs secondary bedrooms, and elegant master suite with walk-in closet, luxurious soaking tub and private balcony from which to take in the gorgeous views. Enjoy the private backyard featuring a flagstone patio, covered sitting area and lush gardens. The three car garage with extended driveway allows for plenty of parking. This Serrano Heights home is close to Serrano Park, walking/hiking/biking trails, and great schools. You'll love this exceptional home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6614 E Laguna Court have any available units?
6614 E Laguna Court has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 6614 E Laguna Court have?
Some of 6614 E Laguna Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6614 E Laguna Court currently offering any rent specials?
6614 E Laguna Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 E Laguna Court pet-friendly?
No, 6614 E Laguna Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 6614 E Laguna Court offer parking?
Yes, 6614 E Laguna Court offers parking.
Does 6614 E Laguna Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6614 E Laguna Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 E Laguna Court have a pool?
No, 6614 E Laguna Court does not have a pool.
Does 6614 E Laguna Court have accessible units?
No, 6614 E Laguna Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6614 E Laguna Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6614 E Laguna Court has units with dishwashers.
