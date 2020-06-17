6614 E Laguna Court

Amenities

This beautiful, tastefully upgraded home is located on a cul de sac in the highly desirable Serrano Heights community. The home features custom laminate wood flooring, designer carpet, high end chandeliers and light fixtures throughout, crown moldings, designer paint, custom window coverings and so much more. Opens to the Familyroom is the spectacular kitchen showcasing marble counters and backsplash, huge island illuminated with pendant lighting, stainless appliances including a Dacor range, custom cabinetry, and tranquil breakfast nook with built in buffet and wine fridge. Impressive formal entry with sweeping staircase welcomes you into the approximately 3,200 SF floor plan with 4 bedrooms including a main floor bedroom, two large upstairs secondary bedrooms, and elegant master suite with walk-in closet, luxurious soaking tub and private balcony from which to take in the gorgeous views. Enjoy the private backyard featuring a flagstone patio, covered sitting area and lush gardens. The three car garage with extended driveway allows for plenty of parking. This Serrano Heights home is close to Serrano Park, walking/hiking/biking trails, and great schools. You'll love this exceptional home!