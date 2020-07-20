All apartments in Orange
Last updated December 5 2019 at 8:02 AM

6508 E Gray Lane

6508 East Gray Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6508 East Gray Lane, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Rarely does a home come available for lease with this kind of beauty and usable land. Beautiful country home on a flat acre of land on a quiet cul-de-sac street close in Orange Park Acres. Single story home was rebuilt in the past couple years with every modern convenience. Open floor plan offers a living room with natural wood ceilings, stone floors, fireplace and bi-fold doors that open to a deck surrounded by the most magnificent oak trees. The dining room and kitchen is light and bright with newer stainless professional appliances, white cabinetry and white stone counter tops. Both master suites are inviting and over-sized with wood windows offering an abundance of natural light and of course views of the palatial grounds. The master bath offers all the best in finishes with white stone walls, dual sinks, soaking tub, walk-in shower and a perfect place to relax. The grounds are breathtaking with room for your horse corrals, playground, or just privacy in your own country retreat. This property sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac street. No garage but plenty of parking, fruit trees, tack shed and room for the animals.
Call Terri Newland 714 906-6070 for your private showing and more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6508 E Gray Lane have any available units?
6508 E Gray Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 6508 E Gray Lane have?
Some of 6508 E Gray Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6508 E Gray Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6508 E Gray Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6508 E Gray Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6508 E Gray Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 6508 E Gray Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6508 E Gray Lane offers parking.
Does 6508 E Gray Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6508 E Gray Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6508 E Gray Lane have a pool?
No, 6508 E Gray Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6508 E Gray Lane have accessible units?
No, 6508 E Gray Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6508 E Gray Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6508 E Gray Lane has units with dishwashers.
