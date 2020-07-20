6508 E Gray Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel ceiling fan playground

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground

Rarely does a home come available for lease with this kind of beauty and usable land. Beautiful country home on a flat acre of land on a quiet cul-de-sac street close in Orange Park Acres. Single story home was rebuilt in the past couple years with every modern convenience. Open floor plan offers a living room with natural wood ceilings, stone floors, fireplace and bi-fold doors that open to a deck surrounded by the most magnificent oak trees. The dining room and kitchen is light and bright with newer stainless professional appliances, white cabinetry and white stone counter tops. Both master suites are inviting and over-sized with wood windows offering an abundance of natural light and of course views of the palatial grounds. The master bath offers all the best in finishes with white stone walls, dual sinks, soaking tub, walk-in shower and a perfect place to relax. The grounds are breathtaking with room for your horse corrals, playground, or just privacy in your own country retreat. This property sits at the end of a private cul-de-sac street. No garage but plenty of parking, fruit trees, tack shed and room for the animals.

Call Terri Newland 714 906-6070 for your private showing and more information.