Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Newly remodeled unit! Featuring brand new paint, vinyl wood plank flooring, trendy granite counters, stainless steel fixtures, and fireplace. Property has 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths, with 2 car attached garage. Rear Patio/Yard is a good size perfect to entertain guests and enjoy the upcoming summer months. Close to Hart Park, freeways, and local shops. Hurry now this property won’t last long! Available to rent today!