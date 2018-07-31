631 S Glassell Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Highly upgraded and remodeled Townhome with privacy and backyard.



Large 2 master suites with own bathroom and cathedral ceilings, separated by stairway and laundry room and closets. Remodeled end unit like brand new home with attached 2 car garage, totally new kitchen with built-in new microwave oven, new range, new dishwasher, new granite counter tops, new sink, new modern faucet and new garbage disposal, new three elongated Kohler toilets, new laminated wood floors, new stairway carpet, all painted throughout including garage. Private backyard with gate. Recessed ceiling lights at living room, kitchen, stairway and hallway. End unit away from street with privacy. Conveniently located to hospitals, restaurants, Park, Free Way, Shopping Mall, and Old Town of Orange. South of La Veta Ave and North of Hart Park on 631 South Glassell St. Unit C.