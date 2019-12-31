All apartments in Orange
629 S Glassell Street
629 S Glassell Street

629 South Glassell Street · No Longer Available
Location

629 South Glassell Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Highly upgraded and remodeled Townhome with privacy and backyard.

Large 2 master suites with own bathroom and cathedral ceilings, separated by stairway and laundry room and closets. Remodeled end unit like brand new home with attached 2 car garage, totally new kitchen with built-in new microwave oven, new range, new dishwasher, new granite counter tops, new sink, new modern faucet and new garbage disposal, new three elongated Kohler toilets, new laminated wood floors, new stairway carpet, all painted throughout including garage. Private backyard with gate. Recessed ceiling lights at living room, kitchen, stairway and hallway. End unit away from street with privacy. Conveniently located to hospitals, restaurants, Park, Free Way, Shopping Mall, and Old Town of Orange. South of La Veta Ave and North of Hart Park on 631 South Glassell St. Unit C.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 S Glassell Street have any available units?
629 S Glassell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 S Glassell Street have?
Some of 629 S Glassell Street's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 S Glassell Street currently offering any rent specials?
629 S Glassell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 S Glassell Street pet-friendly?
No, 629 S Glassell Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 629 S Glassell Street offer parking?
Yes, 629 S Glassell Street offers parking.
Does 629 S Glassell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 629 S Glassell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 S Glassell Street have a pool?
No, 629 S Glassell Street does not have a pool.
Does 629 S Glassell Street have accessible units?
No, 629 S Glassell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 629 S Glassell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 S Glassell Street has units with dishwashers.
