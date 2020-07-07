All apartments in Orange
Last updated May 30 2020 at 12:59 AM

628 E Collins Avenue

628 East Collins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

628 East Collins Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
VERY CLOSE TO CHAPMAN. We have A beautiful home walking distance to Chapman University. This home has 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Current tenants are 6 Chapman University students. They are all graduating this month.

* Hard wood floors and granite counter tops throughout the house
* Each room has hardwood floor. Big windows brings in lots of light
* Each bathroom has tiles and granite.
* Laundry in the house
* Spacious with Open floor plan.
* Large Kitchen opens into the living area.
* Huge windows with light and bright.
* Non-smoking house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 E Collins Avenue have any available units?
628 E Collins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 628 E Collins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
628 E Collins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 E Collins Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 628 E Collins Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 628 E Collins Avenue offer parking?
No, 628 E Collins Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 628 E Collins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 E Collins Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 E Collins Avenue have a pool?
No, 628 E Collins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 628 E Collins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 628 E Collins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 628 E Collins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 E Collins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 E Collins Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 628 E Collins Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

