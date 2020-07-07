628 E Collins Avenue

Amenities
VERY CLOSE TO CHAPMAN. We have A beautiful home walking distance to Chapman University. This home has 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Current tenants are 6 Chapman University students. They are all graduating this month.
* Hard wood floors and granite counter tops throughout the house
* Each room has hardwood floor. Big windows brings in lots of light
* Each bathroom has tiles and granite.
* Laundry in the house
* Spacious with Open floor plan.
* Large Kitchen opens into the living area.
* Huge windows with light and bright.
* Non-smoking house.