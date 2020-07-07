628 E Collins Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities

VERY CLOSE TO CHAPMAN. We have A beautiful home walking distance to Chapman University. This home has 5 bedrooms 3 bathrooms. Current tenants are 6 Chapman University students. They are all graduating this month.



* Hard wood floors and granite counter tops throughout the house

* Each room has hardwood floor. Big windows brings in lots of light

* Each bathroom has tiles and granite.

* Laundry in the house

* Spacious with Open floor plan.

* Large Kitchen opens into the living area.

* Huge windows with light and bright.

* Non-smoking house.