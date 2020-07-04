All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 611 E Glendora Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
611 E Glendora Avenue
Last updated January 9 2020 at 6:03 PM

611 E Glendora Avenue

611 East Glendora Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

611 East Glendora Avenue, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Completely remodeled with a beautiful curb appeal! This house offers hard wood floors, granite countertops, and stone bathrooms. As you walk in, this home has a beautiful open concept from the large kitchen to the dining and living room that looks out into the backyard. You have endless possibilities of what you can do in your own space. Each bedroom includes storage and ceiling fans. The home also features a large front yard, large front patio for your enjoyment, and a very large backyard for entertainment. The garage also features AC from prior use as a play room for children, however, can be used for its original meaning as well. The backyard has an array of fruit plants including: grapes, grapefruit, oranges, peppers, and so much more. To add, this home is a a part of the Villa Park Schools. Come see how this house can fit your lifestyle! SHOWINGS BY BRIANNA WILLIAMS. TEXT (714) 290-9517. BRIANNAW@SEVENGABLES.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 E Glendora Avenue have any available units?
611 E Glendora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 E Glendora Avenue have?
Some of 611 E Glendora Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 E Glendora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
611 E Glendora Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 E Glendora Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 611 E Glendora Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 611 E Glendora Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 611 E Glendora Avenue offers parking.
Does 611 E Glendora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 E Glendora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 E Glendora Avenue have a pool?
No, 611 E Glendora Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 611 E Glendora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 611 E Glendora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 611 E Glendora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 E Glendora Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles