611 E Glendora Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely remodeled with a beautiful curb appeal! This house offers hard wood floors, granite countertops, and stone bathrooms. As you walk in, this home has a beautiful open concept from the large kitchen to the dining and living room that looks out into the backyard. You have endless possibilities of what you can do in your own space. Each bedroom includes storage and ceiling fans. The home also features a large front yard, large front patio for your enjoyment, and a very large backyard for entertainment. The garage also features AC from prior use as a play room for children, however, can be used for its original meaning as well. The backyard has an array of fruit plants including: grapes, grapefruit, oranges, peppers, and so much more. To add, this home is a a part of the Villa Park Schools. Come see how this house can fit your lifestyle! SHOWINGS BY BRIANNA WILLIAMS. TEXT (714) 290-9517. BRIANNAW@SEVENGABLES.COM