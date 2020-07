Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great lower unit in the city of Orange. New flooring, new paint, new kitchen and new bathrooms and new gated patio!! Located around the corner from the highly sought after area of Old Town Orange. Centrally located with easy access to 5 and 22 Freeways and walking distance from Main Place Mall, CHOC Hospital and Chapman University. Onsite coin laundry facility on the premises. 1 one car garage and 1 parking spot.