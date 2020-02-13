All apartments in Orange
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

601 E Sycamore Avenue

601 East Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

601 East Sycamore Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Month to Month Rental Available!! Looking for short term lease or long term lease...both are okay! This is a great opportunity to rent this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1,523 SqFt of Living Space. This home has recently been remodeled with new custom paint, new laminate floors, updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, Recessed Lighting and Fiberglass Windows. Laundry area is inside the home with washer and dryer included in lease. Home has Central AC/Heating. Spacious Lot size with a long driveway and 2 car garage. Convenient location to Old Town Orange, Chapman University, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 E Sycamore Avenue have any available units?
601 E Sycamore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 E Sycamore Avenue have?
Some of 601 E Sycamore Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 E Sycamore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
601 E Sycamore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 E Sycamore Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 601 E Sycamore Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 601 E Sycamore Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 601 E Sycamore Avenue does offer parking.
Does 601 E Sycamore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 E Sycamore Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 E Sycamore Avenue have a pool?
No, 601 E Sycamore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 601 E Sycamore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 601 E Sycamore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 601 E Sycamore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 E Sycamore Avenue has units with dishwashers.
