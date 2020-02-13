601 E Sycamore Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Month to Month Rental Available!! Looking for short term lease or long term lease...both are okay! This is a great opportunity to rent this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1,523 SqFt of Living Space. This home has recently been remodeled with new custom paint, new laminate floors, updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, Recessed Lighting and Fiberglass Windows. Laundry area is inside the home with washer and dryer included in lease. Home has Central AC/Heating. Spacious Lot size with a long driveway and 2 car garage. Convenient location to Old Town Orange, Chapman University, and more!