All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 556 North Pine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
556 North Pine Street
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:35 AM

556 North Pine Street

556 North Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

556 North Pine Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
garage
This amazing Tuscan style home was built in 2007 and features designer touches throughout. Walk to Chapman University and the Orange Circle. Upgrades include travertine flooring, wrought iron glass front door, beautiful great room with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, custom paint, custom built in cabinetry, gourmet kitchen with large center island, huge master bedroom with built in cabinets and french door access to rear patio, master bathroom with dual sinks, oversized tub with separate shower and walk in closet. 2 car garage with direct access, private backyard with covered patio, large firepit with seating, professional landscape and fruit trees. This is an incredible home. Owner pays for gardener. Owner will supply washer, dryer and refrigerator. Tenants pay all utilities. One pet will be considered. No smoking. Renter's insurance is required. Available June 1, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 556 North Pine Street have any available units?
556 North Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 556 North Pine Street have?
Some of 556 North Pine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 556 North Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
556 North Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 556 North Pine Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 556 North Pine Street is pet friendly.
Does 556 North Pine Street offer parking?
Yes, 556 North Pine Street offers parking.
Does 556 North Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 556 North Pine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 556 North Pine Street have a pool?
Yes, 556 North Pine Street has a pool.
Does 556 North Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 556 North Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 556 North Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 556 North Pine Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles