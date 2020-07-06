556 North Pine Street

Amenities

This amazing Tuscan style home was built in 2007 and features designer touches throughout. Walk to Chapman University and the Orange Circle. Upgrades include travertine flooring, wrought iron glass front door, beautiful great room with vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, custom paint, custom built in cabinetry, gourmet kitchen with large center island, huge master bedroom with built in cabinets and french door access to rear patio, master bathroom with dual sinks, oversized tub with separate shower and walk in closet. 2 car garage with direct access, private backyard with covered patio, large firepit with seating, professional landscape and fruit trees. This is an incredible home. Owner pays for gardener. Owner will supply washer, dryer and refrigerator. Tenants pay all utilities. One pet will be considered. No smoking. Renter's insurance is required. Available June 1, 2020.