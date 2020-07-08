Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets

555 W. Maple Ave. Available 07/15/20 3 BR 2.5 BA W/ 2 Car Attached Garage located in The Depot Walk - Ultra modern, energy efficient living in the heart of the historical Old Towne Orange; walking distance to train station, restaurants, shops, Chapman University; Located in the award winning "The Depot Walk;" 3 BR 2.5 BA 3 story townhome with top floor loft; central A/C, tile floors throughout lower level; living room with fireplace & vaulted ceilings; separate dining area; kitchen has granite countertops, refrigerator, built-in microwave oven, dishwasher; huge master bedroom with ceiling fan & private bathroom with sunken tub & separate shower, walk-in closet loaded with organizers; both additional bedrooms have roomy closets with organizers, one has a walk-out deck; laundry room with washer & dryer included; upstairs loft is spacious & bright, & includes another outdoor deck; 2 car attached garage with openers & direct access; WATER & TRASH INCLUDED.



Cross Streets: Maple & Pixley



(RLNE2442694)