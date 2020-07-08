All apartments in Orange
555 W. Maple Ave.

555 West Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

555 West Maple Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
555 W. Maple Ave. Available 07/15/20 3 BR 2.5 BA W/ 2 Car Attached Garage located in The Depot Walk - Ultra modern, energy efficient living in the heart of the historical Old Towne Orange; walking distance to train station, restaurants, shops, Chapman University; Located in the award winning "The Depot Walk;" 3 BR 2.5 BA 3 story townhome with top floor loft; central A/C, tile floors throughout lower level; living room with fireplace & vaulted ceilings; separate dining area; kitchen has granite countertops, refrigerator, built-in microwave oven, dishwasher; huge master bedroom with ceiling fan & private bathroom with sunken tub & separate shower, walk-in closet loaded with organizers; both additional bedrooms have roomy closets with organizers, one has a walk-out deck; laundry room with washer & dryer included; upstairs loft is spacious & bright, & includes another outdoor deck; 2 car attached garage with openers & direct access; WATER & TRASH INCLUDED.

Cross Streets: Maple & Pixley

(RLNE2442694)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 555 W. Maple Ave. have any available units?
555 W. Maple Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 555 W. Maple Ave. have?
Some of 555 W. Maple Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 555 W. Maple Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
555 W. Maple Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 555 W. Maple Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 555 W. Maple Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 555 W. Maple Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 555 W. Maple Ave. offers parking.
Does 555 W. Maple Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 555 W. Maple Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 555 W. Maple Ave. have a pool?
No, 555 W. Maple Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 555 W. Maple Ave. have accessible units?
No, 555 W. Maple Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 555 W. Maple Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 555 W. Maple Ave. has units with dishwashers.

