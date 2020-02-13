530 E Almond Avenue

Gorgeous and immaculately redone Craftsman home located right in Old Towne Orange. Steps to the plaza and dining. Large front porch featuring arroyo stone. Large bedrooms with two rooms having adjoining bathrooms. Large living room area featuring picturesque windows. Dining room located off of the kitchen with a built in Bench. Built in Cabinetry throughout the home with beautiful glass displays on some. Breakfast Nook right off of the kitchen where you look onto a beautiful rear yard. Interior Washer Dryer included. A second entrance for the Master Bedroom area to the left of the home. Modern bathrooms with large counters and amazing amenities. Enclosed rear yard with mature plants. A rarity in Old Towne Orange-a detached three car garage. With a driveway in front-this home has plenty of parking. This is a must see home in the Old Town area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
