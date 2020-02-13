All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 530 E Almond Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
530 E Almond Avenue
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:15 AM

530 E Almond Avenue

530 East Almond Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

530 East Almond Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and immaculately redone Craftsman home located right in Old Towne Orange. Steps to the plaza and dining. Large front porch featuring arroyo stone. Large bedrooms with two rooms having adjoining bathrooms. Large living room area featuring picturesque windows. Dining room located off of the kitchen with a built in Bench. Built in Cabinetry throughout the home with beautiful glass displays on some. Breakfast Nook right off of the kitchen where you look onto a beautiful rear yard. Interior Washer Dryer included. A second entrance for the Master Bedroom area to the left of the home. Modern bathrooms with large counters and amazing amenities. Enclosed rear yard with mature plants. A rarity in Old Towne Orange-a detached three car garage. With a driveway in front-this home has plenty of parking. This is a must see home in the Old Town area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 530 E Almond Avenue have any available units?
530 E Almond Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 530 E Almond Avenue have?
Some of 530 E Almond Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 530 E Almond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
530 E Almond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 530 E Almond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 530 E Almond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 530 E Almond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 530 E Almond Avenue offers parking.
Does 530 E Almond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 530 E Almond Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 530 E Almond Avenue have a pool?
No, 530 E Almond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 530 E Almond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 530 E Almond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 530 E Almond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 530 E Almond Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles