520 N. GLASSELL
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

520 N. GLASSELL

520 North Glassell Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 North Glassell Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
OLD TOWN ORANGE COTTAGE - Shabby Chic single family Craftsman Bungalow style home that contains 960 sq ft and was built in 1919. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and Large accessible cellar . 2 Car Garage with Extra bonus storage room .This house has been kept as original as possible giving it that 1920"s feel . If you love History you will love this house! Kitchen has Aunt Bee look with area for a breakfast nook .Separate Mud /Laundry room with washer dryer included located off Kitchen. . Bathroom very nostalgic with Claw foot Bathtub and built ins .The Cellar has been Kept cleaned and accessible to use . Long drive way gives you privacy leading to Large backyard with decking , great for entertaining .large windows all around lots of light but private . Minutes distance to Old Town Orange Center, Chapman University , Metro-link, & Performing Arts Center . Relax on your private porch this is as comfortable as it gets ! $ 2675 .00 1 year lease Sec Deposit 2500 small pet ok You pay all utilities except gardener . Do not let this pass you by it will NOT last great location and House . Apply at www.lionproperties.com NOTE: Owner Not accepting Dorm style housing , small pet will be considered .

(RLNE4708105)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 N. GLASSELL have any available units?
520 N. GLASSELL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 N. GLASSELL have?
Some of 520 N. GLASSELL's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 N. GLASSELL currently offering any rent specials?
520 N. GLASSELL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 N. GLASSELL pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 N. GLASSELL is pet friendly.
Does 520 N. GLASSELL offer parking?
Yes, 520 N. GLASSELL offers parking.
Does 520 N. GLASSELL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 N. GLASSELL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 N. GLASSELL have a pool?
No, 520 N. GLASSELL does not have a pool.
Does 520 N. GLASSELL have accessible units?
No, 520 N. GLASSELL does not have accessible units.
Does 520 N. GLASSELL have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 N. GLASSELL does not have units with dishwashers.
