520 N. GLASSELL

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

OLD TOWN ORANGE COTTAGE - Shabby Chic single family Craftsman Bungalow style home that contains 960 sq ft and was built in 1919. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and Large accessible cellar . 2 Car Garage with Extra bonus storage room .This house has been kept as original as possible giving it that 1920"s feel . If you love History you will love this house! Kitchen has Aunt Bee look with area for a breakfast nook .Separate Mud /Laundry room with washer dryer included located off Kitchen. . Bathroom very nostalgic with Claw foot Bathtub and built ins .The Cellar has been Kept cleaned and accessible to use . Long drive way gives you privacy leading to Large backyard with decking , great for entertaining .large windows all around lots of light but private . Minutes distance to Old Town Orange Center, Chapman University , Metro-link, & Performing Arts Center . Relax on your private porch this is as comfortable as it gets ! $ 2675 .00 1 year lease Sec Deposit 2500 small pet ok You pay all utilities except gardener . Do not let this pass you by it will NOT last great location and House . Apply at www.lionproperties.com NOTE: Owner Not accepting Dorm style housing , small pet will be considered .



(RLNE4708105)