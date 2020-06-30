All apartments in Orange
Last updated March 15 2020 at 3:23 AM

5125 E Paddington Court

5125 East Paddington Court · No Longer Available
Location

5125 East Paddington Court, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Exceptional location in a very desirable area of Orange just above Villa Park. This home is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo that has two master suites upstairs, and one bedroom and bathroom downstairs, a large private backyard patio with no one behind you with a built in BBQ for entertaining! This condo has an open floor plan with a spacious living room with a gas fireplace and opens to the kitchen and eating area. There is a large indoor laundry room with storage cabinets and an attached two car garage. This condo is within walking distance of pool area and is close to shopping, schools and freeways. Timeless classical design combined with the vibrancy of modern architecture to make this home the epitome of fine living and good taste. Highly sought The Bluffs at Belmont Community in Orange Hills. Top rated schools: Nohl Canyon Elementary, Cerro Villa Middle and Villa Park High School. Charming and functional, yet cozy and comfortable enough to embrace any family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5125 E Paddington Court have any available units?
5125 E Paddington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 5125 E Paddington Court have?
Some of 5125 E Paddington Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5125 E Paddington Court currently offering any rent specials?
5125 E Paddington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5125 E Paddington Court pet-friendly?
No, 5125 E Paddington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 5125 E Paddington Court offer parking?
Yes, 5125 E Paddington Court offers parking.
Does 5125 E Paddington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5125 E Paddington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5125 E Paddington Court have a pool?
Yes, 5125 E Paddington Court has a pool.
Does 5125 E Paddington Court have accessible units?
No, 5125 E Paddington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5125 E Paddington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5125 E Paddington Court has units with dishwashers.

