5125 E Paddington Court

Exceptional location in a very desirable area of Orange just above Villa Park. This home is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom condo that has two master suites upstairs, and one bedroom and bathroom downstairs, a large private backyard patio with no one behind you with a built in BBQ for entertaining! This condo has an open floor plan with a spacious living room with a gas fireplace and opens to the kitchen and eating area. There is a large indoor laundry room with storage cabinets and an attached two car garage. This condo is within walking distance of pool area and is close to shopping, schools and freeways. Timeless classical design combined with the vibrancy of modern architecture to make this home the epitome of fine living and good taste. Highly sought The Bluffs at Belmont Community in Orange Hills. Top rated schools: Nohl Canyon Elementary, Cerro Villa Middle and Villa Park High School. Charming and functional, yet cozy and comfortable enough to embrace any family.