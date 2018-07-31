All apartments in Orange
435 1/2 South Orange

435 1/2 S Orange St · No Longer Available
Location

435 1/2 S Orange St, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Old Towne Living - Located in the heart of Old Towne Orange. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath backhouse is near the Orange Plaza and Hart Park. Includes laminate & Hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with built in cabinetry. Larger sized bedrooms. Two car garage. Newer Modeled Bathrooms. Living room with fireplace. Upstairs living area with balcony.

(RLNE5118537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 1/2 South Orange have any available units?
435 1/2 South Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 1/2 South Orange have?
Some of 435 1/2 South Orange's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 1/2 South Orange currently offering any rent specials?
435 1/2 South Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 1/2 South Orange pet-friendly?
No, 435 1/2 South Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 435 1/2 South Orange offer parking?
Yes, 435 1/2 South Orange offers parking.
Does 435 1/2 South Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 1/2 South Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 1/2 South Orange have a pool?
No, 435 1/2 South Orange does not have a pool.
Does 435 1/2 South Orange have accessible units?
No, 435 1/2 South Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 435 1/2 South Orange have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 1/2 South Orange does not have units with dishwashers.
