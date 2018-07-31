Old Towne Living - Located in the heart of Old Towne Orange. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath backhouse is near the Orange Plaza and Hart Park. Includes laminate & Hardwood floors. Updated kitchen with built in cabinetry. Larger sized bedrooms. Two car garage. Newer Modeled Bathrooms. Living room with fireplace. Upstairs living area with balcony.
(RLNE5118537)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 435 1/2 South Orange have any available units?
435 1/2 South Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 435 1/2 South Orange have?
Some of 435 1/2 South Orange's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 1/2 South Orange currently offering any rent specials?
435 1/2 South Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.