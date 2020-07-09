430 E La Veta Avenue.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to call Old Town Orange Home. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath are spread out over approx 800 sq ft of living space. Original hardwood flooring in the living room and bedrooms. Newer textured vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Spacious living room with a window air conditioner. Nice sized bedrooms. Large kitchen with free standing gas range. Stack able washer and dryer provided. A fantastic virtual tour is attached. One car detached garage. Water, trash and gardening included. No pets please. 12 month lease. 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must.