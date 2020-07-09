All apartments in Orange
430 E La Veta Avenue

430 East La Veta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

430 East La Veta Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity to call Old Town Orange Home. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath are spread out over approx 800 sq ft of living space. Original hardwood flooring in the living room and bedrooms. Newer textured vinyl flooring in the kitchen and bathroom. Spacious living room with a window air conditioner. Nice sized bedrooms. Large kitchen with free standing gas range. Stack able washer and dryer provided. A fantastic virtual tour is attached. One car detached garage. Water, trash and gardening included. No pets please. 12 month lease. 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

