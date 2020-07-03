All apartments in Orange
4189 N Santa Lucia Street
4189 N Santa Lucia Street

4189 North Santa Lucia Street · No Longer Available
Location

4189 North Santa Lucia Street, Orange, CA 92865
Northeast Anaheim

Amenities

garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this dream neighborhood located minutes from California State University, Fullerton, the mall of orange, Chapman University, and many more amenities. This gorgeous new home is located conveniently, minutes from 91 freeway, 57 highway, and Highway 55. Bring that annual Disney passes with you, Disneyland is only minutes away. Plenty of parking at this home, long stretches out the driveway, two-car garage attached, and pretty Italian tile throughout the house. Many cute schools, parks, outdoor centers and even near the Eisenhower Park lakes. Enjoy the unique characteristics of this property, featuring private RV parking on the side of the house. The property also has a very open kitchen plan, nice bathroom outlays and bathtub.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4189 N Santa Lucia Street have any available units?
4189 N Santa Lucia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 4189 N Santa Lucia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4189 N Santa Lucia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4189 N Santa Lucia Street pet-friendly?
No, 4189 N Santa Lucia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 4189 N Santa Lucia Street offer parking?
Yes, 4189 N Santa Lucia Street offers parking.
Does 4189 N Santa Lucia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4189 N Santa Lucia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4189 N Santa Lucia Street have a pool?
No, 4189 N Santa Lucia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4189 N Santa Lucia Street have accessible units?
No, 4189 N Santa Lucia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4189 N Santa Lucia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4189 N Santa Lucia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4189 N Santa Lucia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4189 N Santa Lucia Street does not have units with air conditioning.

