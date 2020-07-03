4189 N Santa Lucia Street

Amenities

Welcome to this dream neighborhood located minutes from California State University, Fullerton, the mall of orange, Chapman University, and many more amenities. This gorgeous new home is located conveniently, minutes from 91 freeway, 57 highway, and Highway 55. Bring that annual Disney passes with you, Disneyland is only minutes away. Plenty of parking at this home, long stretches out the driveway, two-car garage attached, and pretty Italian tile throughout the house. Many cute schools, parks, outdoor centers and even near the Eisenhower Park lakes. Enjoy the unique characteristics of this property, featuring private RV parking on the side of the house. The property also has a very open kitchen plan, nice bathroom outlays and bathtub.