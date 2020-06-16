406 N Kenwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful townhouse style condo in gated community. Premium corner lot location, a large private back patio. Two car attached garage with direct entry into the unit. Inside laundry room, Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, appliances, stove, dinning area next to the living room.with a sliding door to the back patio. Large living room with fireplace. A powder room on main floor. Upstairs with 2 spacious bedrooms and a master suites. Master bathroom has a walk-in closet and separate shower and tub, dual sink. A loft on second floor. A community pool and spa within walking distance from the unit, plenty of greenbelts. Conveniently Located, Close to Grijalva Park, walking/bike trails, Toll roads, and 55/22 freeways.