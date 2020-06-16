All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

406 N Kenwood

406 North Kenwood · (626) 217-6228
Location

406 North Kenwood, Orange, CA 92869

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1683 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful townhouse style condo in gated community. Premium corner lot location, a large private back patio. Two car attached garage with direct entry into the unit. Inside laundry room, Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, appliances, stove, dinning area next to the living room.with a sliding door to the back patio. Large living room with fireplace. A powder room on main floor. Upstairs with 2 spacious bedrooms and a master suites. Master bathroom has a walk-in closet and separate shower and tub, dual sink. A loft on second floor. A community pool and spa within walking distance from the unit, plenty of greenbelts. Conveniently Located, Close to Grijalva Park, walking/bike trails, Toll roads, and 55/22 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 N Kenwood have any available units?
406 N Kenwood has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 N Kenwood have?
Some of 406 N Kenwood's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 N Kenwood currently offering any rent specials?
406 N Kenwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 N Kenwood pet-friendly?
No, 406 N Kenwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 406 N Kenwood offer parking?
Yes, 406 N Kenwood does offer parking.
Does 406 N Kenwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 N Kenwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 N Kenwood have a pool?
Yes, 406 N Kenwood has a pool.
Does 406 N Kenwood have accessible units?
No, 406 N Kenwood does not have accessible units.
Does 406 N Kenwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 N Kenwood has units with dishwashers.
