387 N Londonderry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Fantastic townhouse style condo located in a premium location withing the gated HOA with a large private back patio. Parking is within a two car garage with roll-up garage door and direct entry into the unit. Inside laundry room, large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, appliances, stove and dining area next to the living room. Large living room with sliding glass door to the back patio area and nice and tall ceilings. Half bathroom downstairs for guests. 3 large bedrooms, a full bath-tub/shower combo. Large master bedroom suite, master bathroom has a spacious walk-in closet and compartmentalized baths, soaking tub, dual widespread sink faucets, vanity area and a separate walk-in shower. This gated HOA includes a tropical like pool area, a large heated spa and plenty of greenbelts. Conveniently located close to Grijalva park, walking/bike trails, the toll roads, the 55/22 freeways and Old Towne Orange. Tenants to provide their own fridge, washer and dryer.