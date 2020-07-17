All apartments in Orange
387 N Londonderry Lane

387 North Londonderry Lane · (714) 422-9065
Location

387 North Londonderry Lane, Orange, CA 92869

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,895

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1683 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fantastic townhouse style condo located in a premium location withing the gated HOA with a large private back patio. Parking is within a two car garage with roll-up garage door and direct entry into the unit. Inside laundry room, large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, appliances, stove and dining area next to the living room. Large living room with sliding glass door to the back patio area and nice and tall ceilings. Half bathroom downstairs for guests. 3 large bedrooms, a full bath-tub/shower combo. Large master bedroom suite, master bathroom has a spacious walk-in closet and compartmentalized baths, soaking tub, dual widespread sink faucets, vanity area and a separate walk-in shower. This gated HOA includes a tropical like pool area, a large heated spa and plenty of greenbelts. Conveniently located close to Grijalva park, walking/bike trails, the toll roads, the 55/22 freeways and Old Towne Orange. Tenants to provide their own fridge, washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 387 N Londonderry Lane have any available units?
387 N Londonderry Lane has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 387 N Londonderry Lane have?
Some of 387 N Londonderry Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 387 N Londonderry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
387 N Londonderry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 387 N Londonderry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 387 N Londonderry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 387 N Londonderry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 387 N Londonderry Lane offers parking.
Does 387 N Londonderry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 387 N Londonderry Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 387 N Londonderry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 387 N Londonderry Lane has a pool.
Does 387 N Londonderry Lane have accessible units?
No, 387 N Londonderry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 387 N Londonderry Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 387 N Londonderry Lane has units with dishwashers.
