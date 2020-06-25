3832 E Casselle Avenue

Amenities

Here's your chance to live in a sought-after mid-century modern home developed by Joseph Eichler, one of the most influential builders of modern homes in the 60s! This unique home sits on a 9,147 sqft lot in a quiet cul-de-sac of the Fairhaven neighborhood - a community of many Eichler owners who love to throw block parties and host tiki nights. This Eichler features 4 bedrooms including a master suite, 2 bathrooms, air-conditioning, in-ground heated pool and spa, washer and dryer hookup, 2 car garage, open-space living, a peaceful outdoor atrium, fruit trees, and Eichler's signature floor to ceiling windows. Live like you're on vacation! Don't miss out on this rare opportunity!