Home
/
Orange, CA
/
3832 E Casselle Avenue
Last updated April 18 2019 at 9:44 AM

3832 E Casselle Avenue

3832 E Casselle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

3832 E Casselle Ave, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Here's your chance to live in a sought-after mid-century modern home developed by Joseph Eichler, one of the most influential builders of modern homes in the 60s! This unique home sits on a 9,147 sqft lot in a quiet cul-de-sac of the Fairhaven neighborhood - a community of many Eichler owners who love to throw block parties and host tiki nights. This Eichler features 4 bedrooms including a master suite, 2 bathrooms, air-conditioning, in-ground heated pool and spa, washer and dryer hookup, 2 car garage, open-space living, a peaceful outdoor atrium, fruit trees, and Eichler's signature floor to ceiling windows. Live like you're on vacation! Don't miss out on this rare opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3832 E Casselle Avenue have any available units?
3832 E Casselle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3832 E Casselle Avenue have?
Some of 3832 E Casselle Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3832 E Casselle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3832 E Casselle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3832 E Casselle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3832 E Casselle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 3832 E Casselle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3832 E Casselle Avenue offers parking.
Does 3832 E Casselle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3832 E Casselle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3832 E Casselle Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3832 E Casselle Avenue has a pool.
Does 3832 E Casselle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3832 E Casselle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3832 E Casselle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3832 E Casselle Avenue has units with dishwashers.
