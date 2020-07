Amenities

garage internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This is a 3 bedroom 2 full bath single level house in City of Orange very close to Chapman university , Orange Mall and CHOC , freeways, the house brand new carpet, brand new heather , fresh paint . All Utilities except internet is included in rent price .



House has 2 driveways for extra parking and covered attached garage is shared with the one bedroom unit behind the property, very light and bright.