Orange, CA
356 N. Cleveland St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

356 N. Cleveland St.

356 North Cleveland Street · (714) 316-5567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

356 North Cleveland Street, Orange, CA 92866

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 356 N. Cleveland St. - 356 · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Well Maintained 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Old Town Orange - This charming front house has 2 bedrooms, and 1 bathroom spread out over approx 1000 Sq. Ft. of living space. Charming original wood windows were recently refurbished and weatherproofed. Property boasts a spacious kitchen, plantation shutters, interior washer/dryer hookups, and central A.C and heat. Relax on your front and back porch. Small walk-in closet in bedroom. Includes water, trash, and gardener. 1 year lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must.

(RLNE4032532)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 356 N. Cleveland St. have any available units?
356 N. Cleveland St. has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 356 N. Cleveland St. currently offering any rent specials?
356 N. Cleveland St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 356 N. Cleveland St. pet-friendly?
No, 356 N. Cleveland St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 356 N. Cleveland St. offer parking?
No, 356 N. Cleveland St. does not offer parking.
Does 356 N. Cleveland St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 356 N. Cleveland St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 356 N. Cleveland St. have a pool?
No, 356 N. Cleveland St. does not have a pool.
Does 356 N. Cleveland St. have accessible units?
No, 356 N. Cleveland St. does not have accessible units.
Does 356 N. Cleveland St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 356 N. Cleveland St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 356 N. Cleveland St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 356 N. Cleveland St. does not have units with air conditioning.
