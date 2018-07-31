All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 352 S Center Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
352 S Center Street
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:25 PM

352 S Center Street

352 South Center Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

352 South Center Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the heart of Old Town Orange. Property is spread out over 1000 sq ft of living space.
Property has been updated with new wood laminate flooring in the living room and new carpet in all 3 bedrooms.
Beautiful built in cabinetry. In living room and kitchen. Relax on your wood deck front porch. Property includes 2 car garage and interior laundry hookups. Newer vinyl flooring in the bathroom and laundry area. Water, trash and gardening Included. Qualifying income and credit a must. This property will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 352 S Center Street have any available units?
352 S Center Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 352 S Center Street have?
Some of 352 S Center Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 352 S Center Street currently offering any rent specials?
352 S Center Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 352 S Center Street pet-friendly?
No, 352 S Center Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 352 S Center Street offer parking?
Yes, 352 S Center Street offers parking.
Does 352 S Center Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 352 S Center Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 352 S Center Street have a pool?
No, 352 S Center Street does not have a pool.
Does 352 S Center Street have accessible units?
No, 352 S Center Street does not have accessible units.
Does 352 S Center Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 352 S Center Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles