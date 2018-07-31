352 S Center Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the heart of Old Town Orange. Property is spread out over 1000 sq ft of living space.

Property has been updated with new wood laminate flooring in the living room and new carpet in all 3 bedrooms.

Beautiful built in cabinetry. In living room and kitchen. Relax on your wood deck front porch. Property includes 2 car garage and interior laundry hookups. Newer vinyl flooring in the bathroom and laundry area. Water, trash and gardening Included. Qualifying income and credit a must. This property will not last long!