Orange, CA
3516 E Balmoral Dr #260
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM

3516 E Balmoral Dr #260

3516 East Balmoral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3516 East Balmoral Drive, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 Available 01/21/20 Newly Renovated Home in Gated Community - City of Orange - Fantastic two-story home in quite cul de sac interior location in gated community.

Newly renovated kitchen. New laminate flooring throughout. Fireplace in living room. Brand new paint throughout. Enclosed yard with concrete patio, grassy area and sprinklers. Downstairs 1/2 bathroom.

Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, attached master bathroom with dual sinks, tub/shower combo and separate toilet room. Upstairs 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with spacious closets with 6-panel closet doors.

Two car attached garage with direct access and roll up door plus driveway. Close to Grijalva park, Chapman University, Old Town Orange, shopping, freeways and more!

Super Clean and freshly remodeled. - No shoes inside please!

Available 2/1/2020

LRS Realty & Management Inc. DRE#01820556
LRSpropertymanagement.com
Alan@LRSRM.com

LRS is a Fair Housing & Equal Opportunity Real Estate Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5460220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 have any available units?
3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 have?
Some of 3516 E Balmoral Dr #260's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 currently offering any rent specials?
3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 pet-friendly?
No, 3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 offer parking?
Yes, 3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 offers parking.
Does 3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 have a pool?
No, 3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 does not have a pool.
Does 3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 have accessible units?
No, 3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 does not have accessible units.
Does 3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 does not have units with dishwashers.

