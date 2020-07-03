Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3516 E Balmoral Dr #260 Available 01/21/20 Newly Renovated Home in Gated Community - City of Orange - Fantastic two-story home in quite cul de sac interior location in gated community.



Newly renovated kitchen. New laminate flooring throughout. Fireplace in living room. Brand new paint throughout. Enclosed yard with concrete patio, grassy area and sprinklers. Downstairs 1/2 bathroom.



Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, attached master bathroom with dual sinks, tub/shower combo and separate toilet room. Upstairs 2nd and 3rd bedrooms with spacious closets with 6-panel closet doors.



Two car attached garage with direct access and roll up door plus driveway. Close to Grijalva park, Chapman University, Old Town Orange, shopping, freeways and more!



Super Clean and freshly remodeled. - No shoes inside please!



Available 2/1/2020



LRS Realty & Management Inc. DRE#01820556

LRSpropertymanagement.com

Alan@LRSRM.com



LRS is a Fair Housing & Equal Opportunity Real Estate Broker



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5460220)