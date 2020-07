Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan range oven

3 Bedroom, 2 Baths, near Chapman University. Located in charming neighborhood with tree lined street. Separate two car finished garage in rear. Yard had new lawn and sprinklers. Great yard for entertaining. Has its own laundry room and comes with washer and Dryer. Freestanding gas stove, refrigerator, Has a large living or family room with adjoining dining room.