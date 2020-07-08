3210 E Abbey Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to the Exclusive Hillcrest Estates Guard Gated Community featuring Custom Homes. 3210 Abbey Lane has a Dramatic Entrance featuring Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Living Areas with a Dining Room for Entertaining. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Center Island, Travertine Flooring and Recessed Lighting. The living area and Kitchen share an Open space perfect for entertaining guests of the family. Another great feature is the Main Floor Bedroom, Full Bathroom and Separate Office. Laundry is located on the Main Floor. Staircase to the Right of the Front Door takes you upstairs to a Spacious Master Suite. Master Bedroom has sprawling views with a Private Balcony, Cozy Fireplace and Separate Sitting Area, Large Walk in Closet and Master Bath. Upstairs Bedrooms are complete with Hardwood Flooring and Separate Bathrooms. Ample Closets for Storage Space. Spectacular Entertainer's Backyard. Inviting Pool and Jacuzzi, Built in BBQ and Island makes this a perfect place to relax and enjoy the Fantastic View with Catalina in the Distance. Quiet Private Street located on a cul-de-sac. Attached 3 car garage equipped 240 v outlet for Electric Vehicle Car Charging. Monthly Lease includes Association Dues, Gardener, and Pool Service.