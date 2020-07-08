All apartments in Orange
3210 E Abbey Lane

3210 East Abbey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3210 East Abbey Lane, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to the Exclusive Hillcrest Estates Guard Gated Community featuring Custom Homes. 3210 Abbey Lane has a Dramatic Entrance featuring Vaulted Ceilings, Spacious Living Areas with a Dining Room for Entertaining. Kitchen has Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Counters, Center Island, Travertine Flooring and Recessed Lighting. The living area and Kitchen share an Open space perfect for entertaining guests of the family. Another great feature is the Main Floor Bedroom, Full Bathroom and Separate Office. Laundry is located on the Main Floor. Staircase to the Right of the Front Door takes you upstairs to a Spacious Master Suite. Master Bedroom has sprawling views with a Private Balcony, Cozy Fireplace and Separate Sitting Area, Large Walk in Closet and Master Bath. Upstairs Bedrooms are complete with Hardwood Flooring and Separate Bathrooms. Ample Closets for Storage Space. Spectacular Entertainer's Backyard. Inviting Pool and Jacuzzi, Built in BBQ and Island makes this a perfect place to relax and enjoy the Fantastic View with Catalina in the Distance. Quiet Private Street located on a cul-de-sac. Attached 3 car garage equipped 240 v outlet for Electric Vehicle Car Charging. Monthly Lease includes Association Dues, Gardener, and Pool Service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 E Abbey Lane have any available units?
3210 E Abbey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 E Abbey Lane have?
Some of 3210 E Abbey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 E Abbey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3210 E Abbey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 E Abbey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3210 E Abbey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 3210 E Abbey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3210 E Abbey Lane offers parking.
Does 3210 E Abbey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3210 E Abbey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 E Abbey Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3210 E Abbey Lane has a pool.
Does 3210 E Abbey Lane have accessible units?
No, 3210 E Abbey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 E Abbey Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 E Abbey Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

