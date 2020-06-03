320 Cork Tree W

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Located in Riverbend community stunning 3-bedroom 2.5 bath tri-level End-Unit offering 1,727 sqft. of living area and 2 car attached garage with direct access. The master bedroom offers spacious walk-in closet and secondary closet while master-bath features separate tub, shower, and double sink vanity. Open floor plan with formal dining area, family room, fireplace, and kitchen which provides granite tiled counter tops, plenty of cabinetry, dry bar, and stainless-steel appliances. Interior features include separate laundry room, vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural lighting, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, double-pane windows, and plantation shutters. This home is just steps away from community pool and heated spa perfect for entreating your guests and family. Riverbend community is centrally located within schools, restaurants, 91, 57, and 55 freeways. Close proximity to Olive Park jogging track, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, and baseball field. Fantastic Opportunity Turn Key Home in Riverbend!