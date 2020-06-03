All apartments in Orange
Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:31 PM

320 Cork Tree W

320 West Cork Tree Drive · No Longer Available
Location

320 West Cork Tree Drive, Orange, CA 92865
Northeast Anaheim

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in Riverbend community stunning 3-bedroom 2.5 bath tri-level End-Unit offering 1,727 sqft. of living area and 2 car attached garage with direct access. The master bedroom offers spacious walk-in closet and secondary closet while master-bath features separate tub, shower, and double sink vanity. Open floor plan with formal dining area, family room, fireplace, and kitchen which provides granite tiled counter tops, plenty of cabinetry, dry bar, and stainless-steel appliances. Interior features include separate laundry room, vaulted ceilings, plenty of natural lighting, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, double-pane windows, and plantation shutters. This home is just steps away from community pool and heated spa perfect for entreating your guests and family. Riverbend community is centrally located within schools, restaurants, 91, 57, and 55 freeways. Close proximity to Olive Park jogging track, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, and baseball field. Fantastic Opportunity Turn Key Home in Riverbend!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Cork Tree W have any available units?
320 Cork Tree W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 320 Cork Tree W have?
Some of 320 Cork Tree W's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 320 Cork Tree W currently offering any rent specials?
320 Cork Tree W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Cork Tree W pet-friendly?
No, 320 Cork Tree W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 320 Cork Tree W offer parking?
Yes, 320 Cork Tree W offers parking.
Does 320 Cork Tree W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Cork Tree W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Cork Tree W have a pool?
Yes, 320 Cork Tree W has a pool.
Does 320 Cork Tree W have accessible units?
No, 320 Cork Tree W does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Cork Tree W have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Cork Tree W does not have units with dishwashers.

