2944 E Chapel Hill Road

Enjoy unobstructed PANORAMIC CITY LIGHT VIEWS from this wonderful SINGLE STORY HOME located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Orange Hills. Ready for move in, this well maintained and clean home offers three bedrooms all on one level. The third bedroom has been converted to an office but could also be used as a great guest bedroom. The kitchen is open to the family room giving the feel of a "great room". The main floor master bedroom has a walk in closet. Two car attached garage with driveway, sought after neighborhood with sidewalks and well kept homes, laundry hookups and nice landscaping are some of the perks this home offers.