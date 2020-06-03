All apartments in Orange
Last updated March 8 2020 at 7:37 AM

2944 E Chapel Hill Road

2944 East Chapel Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

2944 East Chapel Hill Road, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy unobstructed PANORAMIC CITY LIGHT VIEWS from this wonderful SINGLE STORY HOME located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Orange Hills. Ready for move in, this well maintained and clean home offers three bedrooms all on one level. The third bedroom has been converted to an office but could also be used as a great guest bedroom. The kitchen is open to the family room giving the feel of a "great room". The main floor master bedroom has a walk in closet. Two car attached garage with driveway, sought after neighborhood with sidewalks and well kept homes, laundry hookups and nice landscaping are some of the perks this home offers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2944 E Chapel Hill Road have any available units?
2944 E Chapel Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 2944 E Chapel Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
2944 E Chapel Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2944 E Chapel Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 2944 E Chapel Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2944 E Chapel Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 2944 E Chapel Hill Road offers parking.
Does 2944 E Chapel Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2944 E Chapel Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2944 E Chapel Hill Road have a pool?
No, 2944 E Chapel Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 2944 E Chapel Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 2944 E Chapel Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2944 E Chapel Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2944 E Chapel Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2944 E Chapel Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2944 E Chapel Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
