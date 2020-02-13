All apartments in Orange
289 Camphor Place
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

289 Camphor Place

289 Camphor Pl · No Longer Available
Location

289 Camphor Pl, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
289 Camphor Place Available 08/15/19 Upgraded 4 bedroom condo in Orange! - Features 4 bedrooms,(downstairs room was converted to a 4th bedroom), 2.5 bath town home with so many Italian influences. Entry has stairs that are stone faced, with wood treads, living room has two story high ceilings, with custom fireplace, mantle & wood floors, custom draperies. Kitchen has custom tile flooring, granite counters, pantry, new gas stove. State of the art custom fans through out the home, powder bath with Venetian plaster, and custom cabinet and medicine cabinet. 4th bedroom is downstairs could double as an office, featuring a Murphy bed and custom closet. New flooring throughout. Large master suite, built in ironing board, walk in closet, with TV, bathroom with tile counters, double sinks, upgraded medicine cabinet, bath/shower combo. All bedrooms spacious light and bright, one bedroom with TV. The garage is a workshop dream, featuring rolling cabinets, plenty of storage, laminate flooring, refrigerator and TV

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5034574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Camphor Place have any available units?
289 Camphor Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 289 Camphor Place have?
Some of 289 Camphor Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Camphor Place currently offering any rent specials?
289 Camphor Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Camphor Place pet-friendly?
No, 289 Camphor Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 289 Camphor Place offer parking?
Yes, 289 Camphor Place offers parking.
Does 289 Camphor Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 289 Camphor Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Camphor Place have a pool?
No, 289 Camphor Place does not have a pool.
Does 289 Camphor Place have accessible units?
No, 289 Camphor Place does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Camphor Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 289 Camphor Place does not have units with dishwashers.
