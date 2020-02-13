Amenities

289 Camphor Place Available 08/15/19 Upgraded 4 bedroom condo in Orange! - Features 4 bedrooms,(downstairs room was converted to a 4th bedroom), 2.5 bath town home with so many Italian influences. Entry has stairs that are stone faced, with wood treads, living room has two story high ceilings, with custom fireplace, mantle & wood floors, custom draperies. Kitchen has custom tile flooring, granite counters, pantry, new gas stove. State of the art custom fans through out the home, powder bath with Venetian plaster, and custom cabinet and medicine cabinet. 4th bedroom is downstairs could double as an office, featuring a Murphy bed and custom closet. New flooring throughout. Large master suite, built in ironing board, walk in closet, with TV, bathroom with tile counters, double sinks, upgraded medicine cabinet, bath/shower combo. All bedrooms spacious light and bright, one bedroom with TV. The garage is a workshop dream, featuring rolling cabinets, plenty of storage, laminate flooring, refrigerator and TV



No Pets Allowed



