2828 N. Glassell Street
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM

2828 N. Glassell Street

2828 N Glassell St · No Longer Available
Location

2828 N Glassell St, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
new construction
Beautuful Brand New 4 bed/3.5 bath Orange Home - This beautiful newly constructed home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, open living area that flows nicely to the stylish kitchen with stainless appliances and fridge, interior laundry room and 2 car garage with epoxy flooring. Energy Efficient features include central heat and air system with programmable smart thermostat, vinyl sliding doors and dual pane windows, state of the art exterior insulation and weather stripping. Master bedroom with large walk in closet, recessed canned lighting, gorgeous master bathroom with quartz countertops, large tub, and tiled walk in shower. The home is centrally located in the heart of Orange County (easy access to I-91, I- 55 and I-57). Close to Old Towne Orange, with historic homes, gourmet restaurants, Disneyland, Angel Stadium and Chapman University. Available for immediate move in. Pets will be considered. Call OC Pro to schedule an appointment today!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5423825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 N. Glassell Street have any available units?
2828 N. Glassell Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 N. Glassell Street have?
Some of 2828 N. Glassell Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 N. Glassell Street currently offering any rent specials?
2828 N. Glassell Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 N. Glassell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2828 N. Glassell Street is pet friendly.
Does 2828 N. Glassell Street offer parking?
Yes, 2828 N. Glassell Street offers parking.
Does 2828 N. Glassell Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2828 N. Glassell Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 N. Glassell Street have a pool?
No, 2828 N. Glassell Street does not have a pool.
Does 2828 N. Glassell Street have accessible units?
No, 2828 N. Glassell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 N. Glassell Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2828 N. Glassell Street does not have units with dishwashers.

