2828 N. Glassell Street

Beautuful Brand New 4 bed/3.5 bath Orange Home - This beautiful newly constructed home features 4 spacious bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms, open living area that flows nicely to the stylish kitchen with stainless appliances and fridge, interior laundry room and 2 car garage with epoxy flooring. Energy Efficient features include central heat and air system with programmable smart thermostat, vinyl sliding doors and dual pane windows, state of the art exterior insulation and weather stripping. Master bedroom with large walk in closet, recessed canned lighting, gorgeous master bathroom with quartz countertops, large tub, and tiled walk in shower. The home is centrally located in the heart of Orange County (easy access to I-91, I- 55 and I-57). Close to Old Towne Orange, with historic homes, gourmet restaurants, Disneyland, Angel Stadium and Chapman University. Available for immediate move in. Pets will be considered. Call OC Pro to schedule an appointment today!



No Cats Allowed



