271 W Pebble Creek Lane

Live in Luxury: Newly Built and Fully Upgraded Spacious Single-Family Home - This newly built fully upgraded 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath + Private Loft detached single-family home is located near the charming Old Towne Orange Historic District. This home is nestled away in a quiet and serene community and in close proximity to parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants freeway access, and more. Included in the rent is pest control services, front yard maintenance, access to private community pools, and high-speed internet. With 2,059 sq ft, it offers a spacious living floor plan, open kitchen, large master bedroom, upgraded appliances, 2 car garage, and a private backyard. The third floor is a loft that will be perfect for an office or an extra bedroom.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2783258)