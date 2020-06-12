All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 271 W Pebble Creek Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
271 W Pebble Creek Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

271 W Pebble Creek Lane

271 West Pebble Creek Lane · (949) 677-8528
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Northeast Anaheim
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

271 West Pebble Creek Lane, Orange, CA 92865
Northeast Anaheim

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 271 W Pebble Creek Lane · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2059 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Live in Luxury: Newly Built and Fully Upgraded Spacious Single-Family Home - This newly built fully upgraded 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath + Private Loft detached single-family home is located near the charming Old Towne Orange Historic District. This home is nestled away in a quiet and serene community and in close proximity to parks, walking trails, retail shops, restaurants freeway access, and more. Included in the rent is pest control services, front yard maintenance, access to private community pools, and high-speed internet. With 2,059 sq ft, it offers a spacious living floor plan, open kitchen, large master bedroom, upgraded appliances, 2 car garage, and a private backyard. The third floor is a loft that will be perfect for an office or an extra bedroom.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2783258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 W Pebble Creek Lane have any available units?
271 W Pebble Creek Lane has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 271 W Pebble Creek Lane have?
Some of 271 W Pebble Creek Lane's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 W Pebble Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
271 W Pebble Creek Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 W Pebble Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 271 W Pebble Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 271 W Pebble Creek Lane offer parking?
Yes, 271 W Pebble Creek Lane does offer parking.
Does 271 W Pebble Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 W Pebble Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 W Pebble Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 271 W Pebble Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 271 W Pebble Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 271 W Pebble Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 271 W Pebble Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 271 W Pebble Creek Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 271 W Pebble Creek Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity