267 S Wayfield Street

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

1.5 miles to Old Towne Orange and Chapman University! Spacious two bedroom, one bathroom ground floor unit in a triplex. This floorplan is excellent with the bathroom separating the two bedrooms. The apartment features approximately 875 square feet of living space and a large private patio. The unit is assigned one detached garage and one additional parking space. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, Hwy 22, Hwy 55, and 5 Freeways



Qualification Standards

• $30 non-refundable application fee per adult. Includes a criminal background check, eviction history, references, credit history, Megans Law

• Household gross income must exceed $5,550 (at least three times the monthly rent)

• Applicant(s) must be a non-smoker

• Credit score(s) must be a minimum of 600

Additional qualifications may apply