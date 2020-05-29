All apartments in Orange
267 S Wayfield Street

267 South Wayfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

267 South Wayfield Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1.5 miles to Old Towne Orange and Chapman University! Spacious two bedroom, one bathroom ground floor unit in a triplex. This floorplan is excellent with the bathroom separating the two bedrooms. The apartment features approximately 875 square feet of living space and a large private patio. The unit is assigned one detached garage and one additional parking space. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, Hwy 22, Hwy 55, and 5 Freeways

Qualification Standards
• $30 non-refundable application fee per adult. Includes a criminal background check, eviction history, references, credit history, Megans Law
• Household gross income must exceed $5,550 (at least three times the monthly rent)
• Applicant(s) must be a non-smoker
• Credit score(s) must be a minimum of 600
Additional qualifications may apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 267 S Wayfield Street have any available units?
267 S Wayfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 267 S Wayfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
267 S Wayfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 267 S Wayfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 267 S Wayfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 267 S Wayfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 267 S Wayfield Street offers parking.
Does 267 S Wayfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 267 S Wayfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 267 S Wayfield Street have a pool?
No, 267 S Wayfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 267 S Wayfield Street have accessible units?
No, 267 S Wayfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 267 S Wayfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 267 S Wayfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 267 S Wayfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 267 S Wayfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
