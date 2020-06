Amenities

garage pool hot tub courtyard

Unit Amenities Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub

This ONE story 3560 SF home located in a prestigious “Portofira Estates”-a gated guard community. A custom design courtyard features a fish pond, rock waterfalls in front and backyard with luxurious slate stone thru-out, a designer pool with waterfall, built-in SPA, Bar-B-Q and two gazebos. This truly entertaining home features 4 Br. plus den or 5 Br, 5 baths, and 4 car garages plus RV parking on a oversize lot of 22,500 sq. ft.