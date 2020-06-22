240 N Center St

Amenities
Approx. 400 sq.ft., beautifully Studio in historical old town Orange, full bath, full kitchen, air conditioning, and much more. Plaza is 3 blocks away, walk to all banks, restaurants, Chapman College 1 block away. Price of $1,550, includes utilities (gas, electric, and water only). You pay for your own cable TV, phone, and internet service. No washer, or dryer.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! NO PETS, NO SMOKING, SORRY! 1 YEAR LEASE MIN REQUIRED! First months rent and $1,000 deposit. NO LAST MONTH! Credit Report Required!
Please call Lydia, at 415-847-0629 (cell), or Abby at 714-978-2201 (landline)