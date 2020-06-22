All apartments in Orange
Orange, CA
240 N Center St
Last updated December 20 2019 at 10:44 AM

240 N Center St

240 North Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

240 North Center Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
internet access
Approx. 400 sq.ft., beautifully Studio in historical old town Orange, full bath, full kitchen, air conditioning, and much more. Plaza is 3 blocks away, walk to all banks, restaurants, Chapman College 1 block away. Price of $1,550, includes utilities (gas, electric, and water only). You pay for your own cable TV, phone, and internet service. No washer, or dryer.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY! NO PETS, NO SMOKING, SORRY! 1 YEAR LEASE MIN REQUIRED! First months rent and $1,000 deposit. NO LAST MONTH! Credit Report Required!

Please call Lydia, at 415-847-0629 (cell), or Abby at 714-978-2201 (landline)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 N Center St have any available units?
240 N Center St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 240 N Center St currently offering any rent specials?
240 N Center St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 N Center St pet-friendly?
No, 240 N Center St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 240 N Center St offer parking?
No, 240 N Center St does not offer parking.
Does 240 N Center St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 240 N Center St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 N Center St have a pool?
No, 240 N Center St does not have a pool.
Does 240 N Center St have accessible units?
No, 240 N Center St does not have accessible units.
Does 240 N Center St have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 N Center St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 240 N Center St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 240 N Center St has units with air conditioning.

