All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 2274 N. Rockridge Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
2274 N. Rockridge Place
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:55 AM

2274 N. Rockridge Place

2274 North Rockridge Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2274 North Rockridge Place, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Enormous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in a Highly Desirable Neighborhood in Orange - If you are looking for a lot of space, a coveted neighborhood and a beautiful view you have found your new home!
4 Bedroom and 3 bath spread out over 3900 Sq Ft of living space. Spacious family room with lovely cathedral ceilings.
Large open kitchen. Bright and airy tiled great room with spectacular views of Orange County. Huge master bedroom and bath
with soaking tub and separate shower. Entertainment room with wet bar. Nice sized additional bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Enjoy those beautiful views of the Disneyland fireworks in your dazzling Salt water pool and spa! Largely original but the best value per sq ft you will find in the area. Gardening and pool service included. Qualifying income and credit a must.

(RLNE5188558)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2274 N. Rockridge Place have any available units?
2274 N. Rockridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2274 N. Rockridge Place have?
Some of 2274 N. Rockridge Place's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2274 N. Rockridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
2274 N. Rockridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2274 N. Rockridge Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2274 N. Rockridge Place is pet friendly.
Does 2274 N. Rockridge Place offer parking?
No, 2274 N. Rockridge Place does not offer parking.
Does 2274 N. Rockridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2274 N. Rockridge Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2274 N. Rockridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 2274 N. Rockridge Place has a pool.
Does 2274 N. Rockridge Place have accessible units?
No, 2274 N. Rockridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2274 N. Rockridge Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2274 N. Rockridge Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrange 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Apartments
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CA
Lake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles