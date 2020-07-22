2274 N. Rockridge Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Enormous 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home in a Highly Desirable Neighborhood in Orange - If you are looking for a lot of space, a coveted neighborhood and a beautiful view you have found your new home!

4 Bedroom and 3 bath spread out over 3900 Sq Ft of living space. Spacious family room with lovely cathedral ceilings.

Large open kitchen. Bright and airy tiled great room with spectacular views of Orange County. Huge master bedroom and bath

with soaking tub and separate shower. Entertainment room with wet bar. Nice sized additional bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Enjoy those beautiful views of the Disneyland fireworks in your dazzling Salt water pool and spa! Largely original but the best value per sq ft you will find in the area. Gardening and pool service included. Qualifying income and credit a must.



(RLNE5188558)