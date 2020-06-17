2120 W Beverly Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the city of orange. Sitting on a large corner lot in a quiet residential neighborhood conveniently close to businesses, schools, transportation and angel stadium. The downstairs offers a nice kitchen which overlooks the large family room with a wet bar, a bedroom and bathroom, a laundry room, the spacious living and formal dining rooms, and the 3 car garage. Upstairs you will find 4 big bedrooms and 2 bathrooms one of which is the master suite, with fireplace. .