2120 W Beverly Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 11:18 PM

2120 W Beverly Drive

2120 West Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2120 West Beverly Drive, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the city of orange. Sitting on a large corner lot in a quiet residential neighborhood conveniently close to businesses, schools, transportation and angel stadium. The downstairs offers a nice kitchen which overlooks the large family room with a wet bar, a bedroom and bathroom, a laundry room, the spacious living and formal dining rooms, and the 3 car garage. Upstairs you will find 4 big bedrooms and 2 bathrooms one of which is the master suite, with fireplace. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2120 W Beverly Drive have any available units?
2120 W Beverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 2120 W Beverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2120 W Beverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2120 W Beverly Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2120 W Beverly Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2120 W Beverly Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2120 W Beverly Drive offers parking.
Does 2120 W Beverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2120 W Beverly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2120 W Beverly Drive have a pool?
No, 2120 W Beverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2120 W Beverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 2120 W Beverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2120 W Beverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2120 W Beverly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2120 W Beverly Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2120 W Beverly Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
