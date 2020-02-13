205 E Palmyra Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Rare opportunity to live in one the nicest homes in Old Town Orange! Located on a corner lot surrounded by mature trees with huge fenced yards in front and back. Relax on the welcoming large front porch and listen to the sparkling fountain. This home was lovingly remodeled, has beautiful original wood floors and is bright and open. The main level living areas are full of windows and high ceilings. The kitchen is stunning! The 2nd level has a huge master suite on one side of the hall and an office/bedroom and another bedroom and separate bath on the other. The attic has been finished into a huge space with sky light, walk in closet and bathroom.