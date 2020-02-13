All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 205 E Palmyra Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
205 E Palmyra Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

205 E Palmyra Avenue

205 East Palmyra Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

205 East Palmyra Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Rare opportunity to live in one the nicest homes in Old Town Orange! Located on a corner lot surrounded by mature trees with huge fenced yards in front and back. Relax on the welcoming large front porch and listen to the sparkling fountain. This home was lovingly remodeled, has beautiful original wood floors and is bright and open. The main level living areas are full of windows and high ceilings. The kitchen is stunning! The 2nd level has a huge master suite on one side of the hall and an office/bedroom and another bedroom and separate bath on the other. The attic has been finished into a huge space with sky light, walk in closet and bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 E Palmyra Avenue have any available units?
205 E Palmyra Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 E Palmyra Avenue have?
Some of 205 E Palmyra Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 E Palmyra Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
205 E Palmyra Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 E Palmyra Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 205 E Palmyra Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 205 E Palmyra Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 205 E Palmyra Avenue offers parking.
Does 205 E Palmyra Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 E Palmyra Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 E Palmyra Avenue have a pool?
No, 205 E Palmyra Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 205 E Palmyra Avenue have accessible units?
No, 205 E Palmyra Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 205 E Palmyra Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 E Palmyra Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles