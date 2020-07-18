2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Multi-Level End Unit Condo In Orange - This well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner unit condo is spread out over approx 1400 square feet of living space on three levels. Entering the property, there is a spacious family room with laminate wood flooring, fireplace, high ceilings, and patio access. On the next level there is the dining area, kitchen, laundry hookups and half bath. The Kitchen has been upgraded with stylish quartz countertops including new sink, faucet and new dishwasher. Finally, the top floor offers all three bedrooms and two full baths. The property has scraped ceilings and has been freshly painted. There is a two car garage with remote opener, central heat and air. HOA and trash included. 1 year lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying credit and income required.



