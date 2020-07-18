All apartments in Orange
2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20

2005 West Culver Avenue · (714) 316-5567
Location

2005 West Culver Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20 · Avail. now

$2,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1399 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Multi-Level End Unit Condo In Orange - This well maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath corner unit condo is spread out over approx 1400 square feet of living space on three levels. Entering the property, there is a spacious family room with laminate wood flooring, fireplace, high ceilings, and patio access. On the next level there is the dining area, kitchen, laundry hookups and half bath. The Kitchen has been upgraded with stylish quartz countertops including new sink, faucet and new dishwasher. Finally, the top floor offers all three bedrooms and two full baths. The property has scraped ceilings and has been freshly painted. There is a two car garage with remote opener, central heat and air. HOA and trash included. 1 year lease, 1 month deposit. Qualifying credit and income required.

(RLNE1936992)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20 have any available units?
2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20 has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20 have?
Some of 2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20 currently offering any rent specials?
2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20 pet-friendly?
No, 2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20 offer parking?
Yes, 2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20 offers parking.
Does 2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20 have a pool?
No, 2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20 does not have a pool.
Does 2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20 have accessible units?
No, 2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2005 W. Culver Avenue # 20 has units with dishwashers.
