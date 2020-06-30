All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 1842 E Lomita.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
1842 E Lomita
Last updated January 8 2020 at 2:58 PM

1842 E Lomita

1842 East Lomita Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1842 East Lomita Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call John Sturdevant 949-584-5619 www.JNSRE.com $2,000 per month. Wonderful upgraded single level front unit in highly desirable area with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with one garage space, one driveway parking space and hookup for clothes washer in the garage. Nobody above or below and attached only on one wall. Big kitchen with tile floor and upgraded countertops, gas range and lots of storage. Gracious living room and separate dining room with laminate floor and plenty of room to relax and entertain. Close to shopping restaurants, freeways, Old Towne Orange and Chapman University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1842 E Lomita have any available units?
1842 E Lomita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 1842 E Lomita currently offering any rent specials?
1842 E Lomita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1842 E Lomita pet-friendly?
No, 1842 E Lomita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 1842 E Lomita offer parking?
Yes, 1842 E Lomita offers parking.
Does 1842 E Lomita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1842 E Lomita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1842 E Lomita have a pool?
No, 1842 E Lomita does not have a pool.
Does 1842 E Lomita have accessible units?
No, 1842 E Lomita does not have accessible units.
Does 1842 E Lomita have units with dishwashers?
No, 1842 E Lomita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1842 E Lomita have units with air conditioning?
No, 1842 E Lomita does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles