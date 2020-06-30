1842 E Lomita

Amenities

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Call John Sturdevant 949-584-5619 www.JNSRE.com $2,000 per month. Wonderful upgraded single level front unit in highly desirable area with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath with one garage space, one driveway parking space and hookup for clothes washer in the garage. Nobody above or below and attached only on one wall. Big kitchen with tile floor and upgraded countertops, gas range and lots of storage. Gracious living room and separate dining room with laminate floor and plenty of room to relax and entertain. Close to shopping restaurants, freeways, Old Towne Orange and Chapman University.